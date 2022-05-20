Malaysia’s Sureeya Sankar Hari Sankar (right) in action during the men’s team kumite event against Indonesia at the Sports Competition Centre in Ninh Binh, May 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

NINH BINH, May 20 — Mission accomplished!

The Malaysian contingent achieved their 36-gold target at the 31st SEA Games today — three days before the curtain comes down on the biennial Games.

The much-awaited gold came courtesy of the national karate squad in the men’s team kumite event when they beat Indonesia 3-0 in the final at the Sports Competition Centre here today.

The three points were delivered by R Sharmendran, S Prem Kumar and Sureeya Sankar Hari Sankar.Indonesia took the silver medal while Vietnam and Thailand shared the bronze.

Earlier, at the Hanoi Sports Training Centre, national shooter Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin delivered the 35th gold medal when she created an upset by winning the women’s 10-metre (m) air pistol final in her maiden SEA Games appearance. — Bernama