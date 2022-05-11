Malaysia thrash Egypt 5-0 in Uber Cup

National shuttler Tan Zhing Yi trounced Egypt’s Nour Ahmed Youssri, 21-12, 21-14. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, May 11 — The Malaysian women’s badminton squad ended their journey in the 2022 Uber Cup Finals by ripping apart Egypt, 5-0, in the last Group C match at the Impact Arena here today.

The national squad who failed to reach the last eight following a back-to-back defeat in their first two group matches, did not feature their top players such as S. Kisona, Goh Jin Wei and main doubles, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah in today’s action.

The 2022 Dutch International Series champion, Myisha Mohd Khairul earned the first point for Malaysia as she blitzed Doha Hany in a quick first set with a 21-5 win but was made to slog by the Egyptian in the second set before the Johorean finished the tie with a slim 21-19 victory.

Commenting on the match, Myisha said she could have played much better in the second set should she have managed to control a strong draft inside the venue which had affected her display in the last set against Doha.

“I feel like I’m getting better and hope that I can keep my momentum after this,” she said when met after the match.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Tan Zhing Yi produced a fine performance to deliver the second point for Malaysia after she trounced Nour Ahmed Youssri, 21-12, 21-14.

Malaysia then widened the lead through Chan Wen Tse, although the world number 276 shuttler scrambled to sweep past world number 292, Hana Tarek Zaher, 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute battle.

Two national women’s doubles, Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow and Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing enjoyed a stroll in the park against Jana Ashraf-Jana Hesham Mohamed Abdelkader and Nour-Hana Tarek, respectively.

Yeen Yuan-Valeree scored the fourth point following straight-sets drubbing 21-6, 21-10 over Jana Ashraf-Jana Hesham while Anna-Mei Xing thumped Nour-Hana Tarek 21-5, 21-4 to seal the tie for Malaysia.

Valeree described their performance as just ‘normal’, knowing the fact that their opponent was indeed a no match to them, while Yeen Yuan was happy to see that her first appearance in the Uber Cup turned out well and hoped to be more confident in the next edition in Chengdu, China, two years from now.

The national team opened the campaign with a heartbreaking loss over Denmark 2-3 last Sunday followed by another defeat to the host, Thailand, 1-4, yesterday, which ended their mission to qualify to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2010 edition. — Bernama