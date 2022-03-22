FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022: Harimau Malaya to undergo thorough assessment in terms of tactical, team building, says head coach Pan-gon

The Harimau Malaya squad at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for their trip to Singapore, March 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, March 22 — Facing their first assignment under a new coaching regime, Harimau Malaya are set to go through a thorough assessment during the friendlies against the Philippines and Singapore.

Head coach Kim Pan-gon said his team not only wanted to analyse how well the players have adapted to tactical plans, but also focus on team building, delivering the game plan and regaining their confidence after the 2020 AFF Cup debacle end of last year.

“We are excited on what will happen, this assessment will be very good information for me, especially on players. So far the eight days of training was very good, we wanted to see how they could deliver in the games,” he told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here, before departing to Singapore.

Malaysia are set to kick off their FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 against the Philippines tomorrow and the hosts on Saturday (March 26) at the Singapore National Stadium, besides playing against a local club side Albirex Niigata FC on March 28 as preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June.

Pan-gon, who was happy and satisfied with the commitment and adjustment of his charges to the new regime after receiving their feedback, is confidence that the Harimau Malaya squad will play well in Singapore.

However, the 52-year-old South Korean requested all quarters to be patient with the process and not to expect immediate results as Harimau Malaya need time to adapt to the new tactical and game plan.

“Practice and real game will be different, I can see their quality but we need to be patient, a player is not a machine, they’re humans. They also need time to adapt to new instructions.

“They’re not computer, that will response immediately but we will be patient and guide them in a proper way. So we want to spend more time with the players, as they have been in honeymoon phase for too long,” he added.

Pan-gon had also selected four captains for the team, namely goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias, defender Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, midfielder Safiq Rahim and striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad.

“We try to have some experienced, middle aged, even some different positions. Yesterday I had a meeting with them, appreciate their performance and they demonstrate very good leadership, but the captain for tomorrow will be selected based on who will be fielded and is suitable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the association will announce its decision on Sabah FC defender Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali, who did not turned up for national call-up on March 14 while advising other players who having problems to discuss with the management.

Based on earlier reports, Mohd Rizal may face suspension from playing in the domestic league as well as a RM25,000 fine for rejecting the call-up. — Bernama