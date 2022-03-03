Guedes fires Valencia into Copa del Rey final

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes reacts after the match against Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla, Valencia March 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, March 3 — Goncalo Guedes's stunning strike earned Valencia a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday to take them back to the final three years after they won the title with a shock victory over Barcelona.

It was no more than Valencia deserved as they dominated the match against a Bilbao side bidding to reach the final for the third consecutive season, after losing the last two to Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Bilbao, Valencia, roared on by the crowd at a sold-out Mestalla stadium, created the better chances.

Portugal winger Guedes scored the winner just before halftime, rifling an unstoppable 30-yard shot into the net following a corner.

Valencia will face the winners of the other semi-final between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano on Thursday. Betis lead 2-1 from the first leg in Madrid. — Reuters