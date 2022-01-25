Bayern allowed to admit fans to stadium again

A general view shows the Allianz Arena in Munich before the Uefa Euro 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany June 19, 2021. Bavaria’s government agreed today to lift a ban on spectators attending major events, allowing Bayern Munich and other professional soccer clubs in the southern German state to let spectators into their stadiums again. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 25 — Bavaria’s government agreed today to lift a ban on spectators attending major events, allowing Bayern Munich and other professional soccer clubs in the southern German state to let spectators into their stadiums again.

From Thursday, 25 per cent of seats may be filled again — up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators, the state chancellery said. The prerequisite is that fans be vaccinated and have a negative test result.

Other states have already allowed up to 15,000 spectators.

Bavaria had banned fans from stadiums in early December due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. — Reuters