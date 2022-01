Sinner willing to take up McEnroe’s coaching offer

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his third round match against Japan's Taro Daniel Melbourne January 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 — World number 10 Jannik Sinner said he was open to the possibility of John McEnroe joining his coaching team after the American great offered his services on a part-time basis at the Australian Open.

McEnroe, a former world number one who won seven Grand Slams singles titles, said this week he had told Sinner’s regular coach, Riccardo Piatti, that was he keen to help the 20-year-old Italian reach the next level.

“I am definitely available on a part-time basis, helping Jannik Sinner getting over the hump -- which I’ll believe he’ll get over whether I coach him or not,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

“He came to my club when he was here for the US Open, he was practising, and he’s like a sponge.”

Sinner, who moved into the fourth round in Melbourne with a win over qualifier Taro Daniel on Saturday, was full of praise for McEnroe.

“When John speaks, of course, he is a tennis legend,” said Sinner after the match. “He has won many tournaments, he was a great player.

“Yes, I would like to be coached by him. Let’s see what comes out,” added Sinner, who plays Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Monday. — Reuters