Chelsea drop more points in draw at Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea as defender Thiago Silva looks on at the Amex Stadium, Brighton January 18, 2022. — Reuters pic

BRIGHTON, Jan 19 — Chelsea's winless run in the Premier League stretched to four matches on Tuesday, as a 1-1 draw away to Brighton and Hove Albion saw their slender titles hopes suffer yet more damage.

Hakim Ziyech's opportunist strike gave Thomas Tuchel's side the lead against the run of play in the 28th minute.

But Brighton were rewarded for their endeavour when Adam Webster thundered a header past Kepa Arrizabalaga on the hour after some intense home pressure.

Chelsea began to dominate late on but could not force a winner. They have gained three points from the last 12 available.

They remained in third place with 44 points, 12 behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more. Liverpool are second with 45 points having played two games fewer than Chelsea. — Reuters