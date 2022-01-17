AFF Cup debacle: I am not running away, says FAM president

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin speaks to the media after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new FAM headquarters in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said he will address all the controversies that have plagued the country’s football governing body on Friday.

Hamidin said he was prepared to clear the air and reply to criticism of his leadership following the national squad’s debacle at the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup campaign in December last year.

He said he was not in hiding after the early exit of the Harimau Malaya squad under Tan Cheng Hoe at the biennial tournament in Singapore.

“I refuse to answer today but will respond on Friday. I want the news about this event reported.

“I am not running away. I had family matters to attend to overseas and I just had my wrist band removed yesterday. I am ready to answer on Friday. The focus today is on this event,” he said at a press conference after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new FAM headquarters in Precinct 5 here today.

According to a media invitation received by Bernama, FAM will be holding a press conference after the first special meeting of the FAM executive committee for the 2021-2025 term on Friday.

The national team and FAM came under heavy criticism after Malaysia, the runners-up of the 2018 edition, failed to reach the semi-finals of the AFF Cup 2020.

After the disastrous outing, Cheng Hoe quit as the head coach, a post he had held since 2017, but there were demands that the top leadership of FAM also take responsibility by similarly resigning from their positions. — Bernama