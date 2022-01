Rafa Benitez had only joined Everton in June 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 16 — Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez today following their 2-1 defeat at Norwich City, which left the Merseyside club six points above the Premier League relegation zone in 15th place.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect,” Everton said in a statement . “An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.” — Reuters