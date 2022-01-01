Rexy to recommend Chong Ming’s successor

BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said he needed time to evaluate players and coaches. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director for the doubles department Rexy Mainaky will be recommending Chan Chong Ming’s replacement following the latter’s resignation as the national women’s doubles coach last Wednesday (Dec 29).

BAM Coaching and Training (C&T) committee chairman Datuk Kenny Goh expected Rexy to come up with the recommendation along with the annual year-end performance review for players and coaches within a month from now.

“Rexy will give his recommendation on who should replace Chong Ming within a month from now or it could be earlier than that,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

BAM in a statement yesterday (Dec 31) informed that they had reached the decision to accept Chong Ming’s resignation.

It said the 41-year-old coach left his position by mutual consent after joining BAM in July 2020.

Last Tuesday (Dec 28), Kenny, who is also BAM’s secretary-general, said the annual year-end performance review which was supposed to be completed earlier has been postponed until this month, after Rexy, who only reported for duty on Dec 1, requested for time to evaluate the players and coaches.

He said everyone from the management, coaching director, coaches and players should be accountable and responsible for the outcome, and didn’t rule out the possibility that some heads will roll after the review. — Bernama