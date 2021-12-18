BWF World Championship: Injury strikes Zii Jia again

Despite having the urge to fight, world number seven Lee Zii Jia could not hold on to the pain as he retired from the match in the interval of the third set which saw Anders enjoying a comfortable 11-1 lead. — Picture from Twitter/Badminton Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Another injury sustained by national top men’s singles shuttler, ended Lee Zii Jia’s quest to claim the BWF World Championships 2021 after he withdrew in the third set against Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the last eight in Huelva, Spain, today.

In the event held at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin, sixth seed Zii Jia was truly in a class of his own as he downed world number three Anders 21-12 in the first set but a blister on the right foot midway through the second set took its toll on the Malaysian shuttler before losing 8-21 in the second set.

Despite having the urge to fight, world number seven Zii Jia could not hold on to the pain as he retired from the match in the interval of the third set which saw Anders enjoying a comfortable 11-1 lead.

However, it was a joy for professional men’s doubles duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi as they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament against Tokyo Olympics champions, Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin of Chinese Taipei.

After trailing a game behind 12-21, the highly spirited Yew Sin-Ee Yi mounted a great comeback to take another two sets, 21-17, 21-15, to face fifth seeds Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan next.

Takuro-Yugo had previously edged their compatriots, Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi in straight sets, 21-18, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles, tenth seeds, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie’s journey in the tournament was cut short following 15-21, 13-21 loss to second seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand. — Bernam