FAM president says he’s confident Harimau Malaya can sink Garuda

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is confident that the Harimau Malaya will be able to defeat archrivals Indonesia this Sunday if all players give their full commitment.

Hamidin, who held a virtual meeting with the national squad competing in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup in Singapore, believes that it is not impossible for the Harimau Malaya to beat the Garuda in their last Group B match.

“I’m highly confident that our team can beat Indonesia with the commitment of all players and officials, as well as the right strategy and desire,” he said in a statement.

Hamidin, however, asked the squad under head coach Tan Cheng Hoe to be more vigilant as only a win will ensure Malaysia a spot in the semi-finals.

“It’s just a little ‘disadvantage’ to us that we have to win So, we have to be careful. I think the players already know their duties and responsibilities. I am confident the Harimau Malaya can do it,” he stressed.

During the virtual meeting, Hamidin also listened to team development reports from team manager Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Cheng Hoe, as well as feedback from several players.

Malaysia’s do-or-die match against Indonesia is scheduled to be held at the Singapore National Stadium at 8.30pm on Sunday, while defending champions Vietnam will face Cambodia at the Bishan Stadium at the same time.

After three matches, Indonesia and Vietnam have seven points each but the Garuda lead the Group B standings on goal difference. Malaysia are third with six points, followed by Cambodia (three points) and Laos languishing at the bottom without any points. — Bernama