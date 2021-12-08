AFF Cup: Singapore down Philippines 2-1 to top Group A

After both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, the Lions netted twice in two minutes to lead 2-0 in the second half. — Picture from Facebook/AFF Suzuki Cup

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Four-time champions Singapore have topped Group A of the 2020 AFF Cup after beating the Philippines 2-1 at the Singapore National Stadium tonight.

After both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, the Lions netted twice in two minutes to lead 2-0 in the second half.

Skipper Harris Harun put the hosts in front through a 61st minute header, while striker Muhammad Faris Ramli found the net with a long cross two minutes later.

The Azkals, however, managed to reduce the margin through Amin Nazari’s header in the 69th minute but could not find the equaliser.

Earlier, Myanmar beat minnows Timor Leste 2-0 to remain in contention for a semi-final ticket, after losing 3-0 to Singapore on Sunday.

Myanmar drew first blood through striker Than Paing’s header in the 14th minute before skipper Maung Maung Lwin doubled the lead in the 50th minute.

Singapore now head the group with six points, followed by Thailand and Myanmar with three points each and the Philippines and Timor Leste, who both have yet to secure a point.

The Group A action will resume on Saturday when Timor Leste face the Philippines, while Thailand take on Myanmar.

In Group B matches tomorrow, Malaysia will play Laos at 5.30pm while Indonesia will open their campaign against Cambodia at 8.30pm. — Bernama