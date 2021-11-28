Not impossible for Harimau Malaya to make AFF Cup final, again, says Baddrol

Baddrol Bakhtiar (right) is determined to be part of the Harimau Malaya selection. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Experienced midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar wants the final 24-man squad named for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 in Singapore next week to take it one game at a time.

He believes that by doing so, the team had the potential to match the feat achieved in 2018 when the Harimau Malaya made the final before losing 3-2 on aggregate to Vietnam.

His confidence also stems from the fact that he believes head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called up some of the best talents available in the Malaysia League (M-League) this time.

The Kedah Darul Aman FC playmaker said every player called up to don the national jersey had performed admirably in the M-League.

“I can see from the list of players called up this time that there will be stiff competitions to make the final squad. I expect competition to be just as stiff when it comes to making the starting line-up.

“For me, this is the best squad and every player called up has been among the best in the M-League,” he said at the Harimau Malaya’s first training session under phase two of the centralised camp at the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Sports Complex here today.

Baddrol is also determined to be selected so that he can help head coach Tan Cheng Hoe form a formidable squad and, at the same time, add to his goal tally for the Harimau Malaya at the international stage.

“My target, if I am selected, is to score goals and do my best for the team. But what is important is that we take in one game at a time and qualify for the semi-finals first. It’s not impossible for us to make the final again,” he said.

Selangor FC striker Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi is also of the opinion that the players called up this time are among the country’s best in their respective positions.

“I am confident and believe that the players the coaches called up this time are all ready, both mentally and physically, for the tough challenges ahead in the AFF Cup,” he said.

The AFF Cup 2020 will be held from Dec 5-Jan 1 next year with Malaysia, who are the runners-up of the 2018 edition, drawn in Group B with defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Malaysia, who are targeting a second consecutive final appearance, will begin their campaign against Cambodia before facing Laos (Dec 9), Vietnam (Dec 12) and Indonesia (Dec 19) as they seek to finish in the top two positions and qualify for the semi-finals. — Bernama