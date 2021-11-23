Perak FC now owned by advertising company IMC

Perak Football Association (Pafa) acting president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said the decision to sell the team’s shares was taken following discussions with and the interest shown by the company. — Picture from Facebook/Perak FC

IPOH, Nov 23 — Perak FC are now owned by advertising company Impact Media & Communication (IMC) Sdn Bhd, who will take over all the team’s shares.

Perak Football Association (Pafa) acting president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said the decision to sell the team’s shares was taken following discussions with and the interest shown by the company.

“Pafa will take over all Perak FC affairs effective today until the ownership transaction is completed,” he told a media conference here today that was also attended by IMC chairman Khairul Mahmood and Pafa vice-president Abdul Aziz Yeop Jamaluddin.

Muhammad Yadzan said that all matters pertaining to the takeover of Perak FC would be expedited and the whole management of the team would be handed over to IMC.

He also said that they would hold discussions regarding the team’s players and the appointment of the chief executive officer in the near future.

“In the next one week, we will restructure and rebrand the Perak FC for next season. We hope that with the commitment of the IMC, everything will run smoothly and provide a healthy development to football in the state,” he said.

He, however, said that the value of the takeover would not be divulged until all matters had been resolved. — Bernama