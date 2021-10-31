Malaysia draw with Thailand to book ticket to U-23 Asian Cup final round

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia have qualified for the final round of the 2022 U-23 Asian Cup football tournament after holding Thailand to a goalless draw at the Mongolian Football Federation Stadium in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia today.

The draw enabled Malaysia to top Group J with seven points to send them to the finals of the tournament for the second time.

Malaysia had defeated Laos on Monday and Mongolia on Thursday, both by a 1-0 margin, with the goals coming from Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar.

Favourites Thailand’s chances of playing in the final round appear slim after finishing second in the group with five points, as only the four best group runners-up will qualify. Thailand had earlier drawn 1-1 with Mongolia and beaten Laos 3-0.

Despite playing in temperatures of two degrees Celsius, both teams gave an energetic display with flowing attacks, and credit should be given to the Malaysian defenders for keeping the Thai attackers at bay, which forced Worrawoot Srimaka to make two substitutions by the 25th minute of play. — Bernama