N. Sembilan FC’s withdrawal from Malaysia Cup: Players’ safety paramount, says coach

Negri Sembilan Football Club players are seen during a practice session in this file picture. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 23 — The health of Negri Sembilan FC (NSFC) players is the priority at the moment despite not being able to continue competing in the Malaysia Cup this season due to almost the whole team being infected with Covid-19, said head coach K. Devan.

He hoped that the 20 players and four officials who were infected with Covid-19 could recover quickly. The team has 24 players.

“Currently, all the players and officials who are positive for Covid-19 are undergoing quarantine at their respective homes, apart from being monitored by health workers.

“The decision not to continue the Malaysia Cup competition was made after taking into account the post-Covid-19 period which requires at least a week or more to return to normal,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Devan said the infections were detected after RT-PCR screening on October 18 following a player showing fever symptoms.

He said the screening was done a day after their cancelled friendly match against Penang FC on October 17.

“I am in constant communication with the players to find out their health condition from time to time and so far, they only need to quarantine at home,” said Devan, who was not infected.

Local media yesterday reported that the 2021 Premier League champions withdrew from the Malaysia Cup competition after the 20 players and four of their officials tested positive for Covid-19.

Following that, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said the three other teams in Group C were awarded 3-0 free victories due to NSFC pulling out from the remainder of the Malaysia Cup competition in the wake of the development.

He said the decision was taken in line with Section 13: Compliance with the SOP for Organising the Malaysia Cup 2021.

Also in Group C are Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC who have collected six points and Melaka United and Kelantan United who will each be given three free points.

In the remaining four group stage matches, Negri Sembilan were scheduled to meet Kedah at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi on October 29 and at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar (November 2), Melaka in Paroi (November 6) and Kelantan in Paroi (November 9)).

The three-time champions, who last lifted the Malaysia Cup in 2011, were in third spot in Group C with three points, after losing 2-0 to Melaka and winning 1-0 against Kelantan. — Bernama