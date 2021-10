France defenders Lucas Hernandez (left) and Theo Hernandez celebrate their victory at the end of the Nations League final football match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milan, October 10, 2021. — AFP pic

MADRID, Oct 13 — A Madrid court today announced it had ordered the imprisonment of France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez for violating a restraining order in 2017.

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, will have to appear before a court next Tuesday, but he has appealed against the sentence.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his girlfriend after a violent altercation between the two. — AFP