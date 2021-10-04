Injured Haaland to miss two Norway World Cup qualifiers

Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland and Union Berlin defender Robin Knoche vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match, September 19, 2021 in Dortmund, western Germany. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OSLO, Oct 4 — Erling Braut Haaland said today he will miss Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a leg injury suffered while with his club Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old striker has missed the German side’s past three games with the issue and will also be sidelined for international fixtures at Turkey on Friday and in Montenegro today.

“Hi folks, sorry for not being able to be ready for the national matches. I was looking forward to it. Anyway, good luck to Norway,” Haaland tweeted.

Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand said Haaland’s withdrawal was a precautionary measure.

“The injury seems to have decreased but its evolution was too slow unfortunately,” he said in a Norwegian football federation statement.

“There are also risks of complications if he returns too quickly.”

Norway, who are second behind the Netherlands on goal difference in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, will also be without forwards Alexander Sorloth and Joshua King. — AFP