Dybala out of Argentina squad due to injury

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 ― Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been ruled out of Argentina's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the country's football governing body said.

Dybala was initially included in coach Lionel Scaloni's squad announced on Monday but he will now miss their qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from October 8-15.

The 27-year-old picked up a thigh injury while playing for Juventus in last weekend's 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria, where he scored the opening goal before limping off in tears.

Dybala missed Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea and Juventus expect him to be available after the international break.

Argentina are second in the South American qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, with five wins from eight games. They are six points behind group leaders Brazil. ― Reuters