Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round on day one of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center, in New York, August 30, 2021. — Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open by walkover today when Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew for an undisclosed medical reason.

The Japanese third seed, seeking her fifth Grand Slam title and third US Open crown in four years, will next face either Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi or Canadian Leylah Fernandez. — AFP