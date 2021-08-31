Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers

Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard in action with Italy’s Federico Chiesa during the Euro 2020 quarter final match at Football Arena Munich in Germany, July 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 31 — Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said today.

The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between September 2 and 8.

Hazard “is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club,” the national team said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1432676039289884677?s=20.

Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020. — Reuters