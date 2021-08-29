FAM: No talks to increase number of Super League teams

The Football Association of Malaysia denied there had been talks to increase the number of teams in the league. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have never, officially or unofficially, discussed increasing the number of teams competing in the Super League.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam stressed that neither he nor president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had discussed with any party about increasing the number of teams in the top-tier of the Malaysia League (M-League) from 12 to 16.

“FAM would like to state that all decisions on the number of teams playing in the M-League competition, as well as the number of teams promoted and relegated, are entirely under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and their board members,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Earlier, a video had gone viral claiming that certain parties had discussed with Hamidin and Stuart, who will be the CEO of the MFL from Sept 1, that the number of teams competing in the Super League would be increased.

Meanwhile, MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan confirmed that the M-League promotion and relegation format for the 2021/2022 season would remain as it is.

“The 2021 Super League format will remain the same, with 12 teams competing and the bottom two to be relegated to the Premier League in 2022.

“The 2021 Premier League champions and runners-up will move up to play in the 2022 Super League campaign as stated in the 2021 edition of the Malaysia League Manual for the Malaysia League format,” he said in a separate statement. — Bernama