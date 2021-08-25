Azizulhasni gets RM350,000 reward from Terengganu for Olympic silver medal win

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar hands over the incentives to Datuk Azizulhasni Awang incentives at the Seri Iman Residence in Kuala Terengganu, August 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 25 — Track cyclist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang has received incentives worth RM350,000 from the Terengganu government for his silver medal win in men’s keirin at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The reward comprises a single-storey terrace house in Dungun worth RM300,000 and RM50,000 cash.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the reward was given in appreciation of the contributions by Azizulhasni, who had sacrificed a lot to bring glory to the state and country.

“His returning home with a silver medal is a source of pride for Terengganu.

“He proved that it’s all right to have high ambitions if you work hard and receive lasting support from various parties,” he said at a ceremony to hand over the incentives at the Seri Iman Residence here today.

Also present was state Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

Azizulhasni said he was very grateful to the state government for the reward, which will spur him in his efforts to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“This reward will also serve to motivate other state athletes to strive for international success.

“Thank you to the state government for its unwavering support from day one until today,” said Azizulhasni, who wants to serve Terengganu youths one day. — Bernama