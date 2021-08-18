Thomas Cup finals: Malaysia in Group D with Japan, England, Canada

The draw also gives Malaysia a chance to avenge their painful 3-2 defeat at the hands of second seeds Japan in the 2014 Thomas Cup final. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia have been drawn in the same group with 2018 Thomas Cup runners-up Japan for the Thomas Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark from October 9 to 17.

The draw, which was held virtually today, sees ninth-seeded Malaysia, Japan, England and Canada being pitted in Group D.

The draw also gives Malaysia a chance to avenge their painful 3-2 defeat at the hands of second seeds Japan in the 2014 Thomas Cup final.

Thirteen-time champions and top seeds Indonesia are in Group A with Taiwan, Algeria and Thailand.

Hosts Denmark will have South Korea, France and Germany for company in Group B while reigning champions China enjoyed a favourable draw after being pitted against India, the Netherlands and Tahiti in Group C.

However, a daunting task awaits Malaysia in the group stages of the Uber Cup Finals, having been drawn with 14-time champions China, hosts Denmark and Canada.

Defending champions Japan are in Group A with Indonesia, Germany and France.

Thailand, the 2018 Uber Cup runners-up, are in Group B with India, Spain and Scotland while Group C comprises South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Tahiti and Egypt.

Based on the competition format, the top two teams from each of the four groups in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup will advance into the quarter-finals.

Malaysia have won the Thomas Cup five times — in 1949, 1952, 1955, 1967 and 1992.

The national women’s team, however, have never won the Uber Cup since its inception in 1957 in England. — Bernama