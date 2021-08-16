Shuttler Mei Kuan calls it a day, according to BAM

Chow Mei Kuan, who formed a partnership with Lee Meng Yean, endured a rough journey in their Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan, recently. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Women’s doubles shuttler Chow Mei Kuan has decided to call it a day.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement today, said they tried to persuade the 26-year-old to stay on but to no avail, adding that they have accepted her resignation, which is effective September 15.

“Everyone at BAM expresses their gratitude to Mei Kuan for her immense contribution to the national team and wishes her all the very best in her future endeavours,” BAM said in an Instagram post.

Mei Kuan, who formed a partnership with Lee Meng Yean, endured a rough journey in their Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan, recently.

They were eliminated in the group stage and recorded just one win out of three matches in Group A.

Their sole win came in their last group match — beating Great Britain’s Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith 21-19, 21-16 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Apart from Meng Yean, Mei Kuan had also paired up with several others, like Vivian Hoo, Lai Pei Jing and Shevon Lai Jemie.

The Kuala Lumpur-born Meng Yean’s biggest success came in 2018 when she clinched the women’s doubles gold medal with Vivian at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Mei Kuan-Vivian trounced Lauren Smith-Sarah Walker of England 21-12, 21-12 in the final.

Mei Kuan, who started playing badminton at the age of seven, had chalked up 211 career wins since joining the national team in 2012. — Bernama