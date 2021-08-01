Former Leeds, England defender Terry Cooper dies at 77

Cooper played 351 times for Leeds between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 1 — Former Leeds and England defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Left-back Cooper won 20 caps and played at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico where defending champions England were defeated by West Germany in the quarter-finals.

He also played 351 times for Leeds between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times.

One of those goals was the winner in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal.

Cooper was also an integral part in the club’s First Division title the following season.

“Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77,” said a Leeds statement.

“A club legend, Cooper amassed 351 appearances for the Whites, scoring 11 goals, during Leeds’ most successful era to date.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry.” — AFP