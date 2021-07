Deputy Executive Director, Marketing & Senior Director of Ticketing of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Suzuki Hidenori attends a news conference regarding Olympic and Paralympic Games' tickets, in Tokyo, Japan July 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 21 —The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics' ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported today, citing government officials.

Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added. — Reuters