Hamilton wins home British GP for eighth time

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix for the eight consecutive time at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain July 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

SILVERSTONE, July 19 — Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time today despite a 10 second penalty for a first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.

The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton’s career. — Reuters