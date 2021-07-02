Olympic Council of Malaysia: 30 athletes make cut for Tokyo Olympics

National high jumper Lee Hup Wei in action during the 2019 Sea Games in New Clark City December 8, 2019. Olympic Council of Malaysia today confirmed that four more national athletes led by high jumper Lee have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, bringing Malaysia’s representation to 30. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) today confirmed that four more national athletes led by high jumper Lee Hup Wei have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, bringing Malaysia’s representation to 30.

Apart from Hup Wei, two swimmers, namely Welson Sim Wee Sheng in men’s 200m and 400m freestyle and Phee Jinq En in women’s 100m breaststroke, and sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias in women’s 100m have also booked their places for the Games.

This will be Welson and Jinq En’s second appearance, Hup Wei’s third and Azreen’s first at the Olympics.

With their inclusion and completion of all the qualifying events and confirmation of slots by international federations, OCM confirmed that Malaysia will be represented by 30 athletes from 10 sports for the Games scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, in a statement, congratulated all the athletes who have persevered under extremely difficult conditions in the last two years to qualify for the Olympics.

“We are less than three weeks to go to the Games and the first batch of athletes comprising our sailors will depart on July 8.

“Together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, National Sports Institute and National Sports Associations, we are focusing on fine-tuning their preparations in this last mile so that the athletes can peak for their events in Tokyo,” he said.

Badminton remains the biggest squad in the contingent with eight shuttlers, followed by diving (five), sailing (four), archery, athletics, cycling, golf, gymnastics and swimming have two each and shooting has one.

In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Malaysia were represented by 32 athletes from 10 sports. — Bernama