Benjamin seals Tokyo berth with world-leading 46.83sec

Rai Benjamin competes in the Men’s 400 Meters Hurdles Semi-Finals during day eight of the 2020 US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. — Getty Images via AFP

EUGENE, June 27 — Rai Benjamin stormed to victory with the second fastest 400m hurdles time in history yesterday at the US Olympic track and field trials in Oregon.

The 23-year-old world championships silver medallist went out slowly over the first 200m before accelerating off the final bend to demolish his rivals with a world-leading time of 46.83secs.

Only world record-holder Kevin Young, whose mark of 46.78sec has stood since 1992, has ever run faster.

Benjamin, the son of former West Indies Test cricketer Winston Benjamin, was racing against the clock as he pulled away down the stretch.

Kenny Selmon finished second to clinch a place at the Olympics in a personal best 48.08sec while David Kendziera grabbed the third qualifying spot with a time of 48.38sec. — AFP