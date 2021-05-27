Bayern confirm Omar Richards transfer from Reading

Swansea City’s Wayne Routledge in action with Reading’s Omar Richards at Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain, April 25, 2021. — Action Images/Andrew Couldridge via Reuters

BERLIN, May 27 — Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich confirmed today the signing of left-back Omar Richards on a free transfer from English second-tier club Reading.

Richards, 23, has signed a four-year deal with the Bavarian giants, the club said in a statement.

“My move to Bayern is a great honour for me. A dream has come true. I’m proud to be wearing the shirt of one of the world’s biggest clubs,” Richards said.

Richards’ move to Munich had long been considered a done deal, but the club had not officially announced the move until today.

“We’re delighted Omar is coming to Bayern. Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defence. He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert and we trust him to play a good role in our team,” said Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Under new Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, Richards will compete with Canadian star Alphonso Davies for a place at left-back.

He will also be expected to help fill the gap left by Austrian defender David Alaba, who left Bayern this month after more than a decade at the club.

Richards will take the number 3 shirt previously worn by players such as Xabi Alonso and Bixente Lizarazu. — AFP