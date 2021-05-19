PM gives timely boost to Harimau Malaya squad

National football player Mohamadou Sumareh with the rest of the squad members preparing to receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Putrajaya vaccination centre in Presint 15, May 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Harimau Malaya received a timely dose of tonic from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin before leaving for their crucial mission in the World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 second round qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

Muhyiddin in a Facebook post today believed the national squad under Tan Cheng Hoe have all the capabilities and elements to succeed in the remaining matches held in Dubai.

The prime minister also said local football fans are eagerly waiting for Harimau Malaya’s action as he also followed the development of the national football squad in their qualifying campaign this time around.

“My hope is similar to all Malaysians, play with full commitment and insyaallah, Harimau Malaya would prevail and create history.

“Apart from the action on the pitch, I also wish them good health and safety. Hopefully the Jalur Gemilang will fly proudly and all of you will return home safely. Go Harimau Malaya, for Malaysia,” he said.

Harimau Malaya are expected to leave for UAE tomorrow (May 20) to continue intensive training there before meeting UAE on June 3, followed by Vietnam (June 11) and ending the group level competition against Thailand on June 15.

The national squad will have two friendly matches against Kuwait in UAE on Sunday followed by Bahrain in Manama on May 28 before starting the qualifying campaign. — Bernama