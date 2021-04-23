Uefa: Dublin’s Euro games moved to St Petersburg and London, Seville replaces Bilbao

Held over from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European championships will be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11. — Reuters pic

LAUSANNE, April 23 — Uefa today dropped Dublin and Bilbao as Euro 2020 hosts over a failure to guarantee fans’ attendance, with matches destined for the Irish capital switched to St Petersburg and London while Seville steps in for Bilbao.

Munich was confirmed as a venue at the eleventh hour along with Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen and Rome.

Held over from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European championships will be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11. — AFP