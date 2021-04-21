Report: David Alaba to join Real Madrid next season

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and David Alaba during the match against Salzburg November 4, 2020. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BERLIN, April 21 — Austria defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer when his Bayern Munich contract expires, according to reports on Tuesday.

Sky claim the 28-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with Bayern, will sign a five-year deal with Real after spending 13 years in Munich.

Alaba played in Tuesday's 2-0 home win against Leverkusen which leaves Bayern 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern can be crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth consecutive season at Mainz on Saturday.

Having made 428 appearances for Bayern, Alaba is on the verge of his 10th Bundesliga title with the club world champions. — AFP