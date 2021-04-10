Norza re-elected BAM president, says has unfinished business

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria pointed out that he aimed to complete Project 24 as well as ensure the national camp would achieve success in big tournaments. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — “I have unfinished business” - that was Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria’s immediate response after being unanimously re-elected as Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president for a second term from 2021-2025.

The decision was made by 15 BAM members from all states badminton associations at the 76th annual general meeting at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, here, today.

A jubilant Norza pointed out that he aimed to complete Project 24 as well as ensure the national camp would achieve success in big tournaments, like the Thomas Cup, World Championships and this July's Tokyo Olympics.

Project 24 is aimed at ending Malaysia’s wait for the elusive badminton gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile Norza, who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president, feels that holding two posts at the same time would benefit both parties.

“Whatever I do in the BAM provides some sort of benchmarking with regards to my job in the OCM because BAM gives me the opportunity to share a lot of my experience in terms of governance, marketing, sponsorship and sports science.

“In OCM, my job is mainly related to multi-Games and those Games are seasonal,” he told a press conference today, adding that he hoped to create a proper line of succession once he completes his task with BAM.

Norza also announced that Selangor BA president Datuk V. Subramaniam had been appointed deputy president 1 and Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamad as deputy president 2, replacing the outgoing Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain and Datuk Lim Teong Kiat respectively.

Datuk Kenny Goh retained his position as the BAM general secretary while Datuk Michael Tang replaces Subramaniam as treasurer. — Bernama