Malaysia Swimming hope International Swimming Federation will go ahead with Diving World Cup at new venue

Malaysian divers are hoping to qualify for the Olympics via the Diving World Cup. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia Swimming (MS) hope that the International Swimming Federation (FINA) will continue to host the 2021 Diving World Cup at a new venue after the event, which was scheduled to be held in Tokyo from April 18-23, was called off due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

The Diving World Cup is supposed to be the last qualifying event for this July’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“FINA are looking for another country to host this event (Diving World Cup). We will wait for further updates and hope that it will take place because this is the last avenue for Olympics qualification,” MS secretary Mae Chen told Bernama today.

FINA, in a short statement yesterday, said: “The decision of re-allocating the FINA Olympic Qualifiers planned in Japan is under review. An announcement will be made next week.”

Cheong Jun Hoong, Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang were hoping to qualify for the Olympics through the Diving World Cup, which would also see the participation of Pandelela Rinong, Leong Mun Yee, Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng Yan Yee, who have already confirmed their Olympic tickets.

In the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Pandelela-Jun Hoong won the silver medal in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event. — Bernama