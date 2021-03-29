Belgium to keep venue despite criticism of pitch

Belgium’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Wales’ forward Daniel James (right) during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match between Belgium and Wales at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven March 24, 2021. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, March 29 — Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus tomorrow will be played at Leuven despite heavy criticism of the pitch last week when they beat Wales 3-1.

Belgium’s football association said today they had considered changing the venue for the Group E qualifier but eventually decided to keep it at Den Dreef in Leuven, some 30km east of Brussels.

Belgium coach Robert Martinez and the Welsh team were critical of the surface last Wednesday — which caused a slip at a crucial moment for Wales defender Connor Roberts that led to Belgium’s second goal. However, a spokesman said there was too little time to find an alternative for tomorrow’s game.

Belgium have won their opening two qualifiers while Belarus play a second match in the group after winning their first 4-2 at home to Estonia on Saturday. — Reuters