Spezia goalkeeper tests positive for Covid after Juve match

Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel (right) deflects the ball from Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Spezia March 2, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MILAN, March 5 — Italian club Spezia today confirmed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was among two coronavirus positives after this week’s Serie A game against Juventus, who also have a case.

Italian Provedel, 26, tested positive yesterday along with a member of the team’s staff.

“A first team staff member and the footballer Ivan Provedel tested positive for the molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out yesterday (Thursday) and are currently in isolation,” the promoted side confirmed.

“As foreseen by the protocol in force, anti Covid-19 tests will follow in view of the match on Saturday afternoon against Benevento.”

Juventus’s Uruguayan international Rodrigo Bentancur also tested positive following the game which the champions won 3-0 in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus next host Lazio in Serie A tomorrow. — AFP