Formula One confirms Portuguese GP for May 2

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in action during the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal October 25, 2020 — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 5 — Formula One confirmed today that the vacant May 2 slot in the record-breaking 23-race championship calendar, will be filled by the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Portimao circuit, in the Algarve, will host a Grand Prix for the second time in its history.

The only previous occasion came last October — the first in Portugal for 25 years.

The Portuguese GP will be the third race in the 2021 season and will be followed a week later by neighbouring Spain, meaning a straightforward transition from the Algarve to Barcelona.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

Twenty-seven thousand spectators were in attendance last autumn when Lewis Hamilton won his record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix and the organisers are keen to replicate that in spite of current coronavirus restrictions.

“We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan,” said Domenicali.

The May 2 slot was left vacant after the cancellation of the 2021 Vietnam Grand Prix for the second year in a row.

The season is set to start in Bahrain on March 28 and features a record 23 races. The Australian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to open the season on March 21, has been postponed to November 21.

Another postponed race, the Chinese GP, which was initially set for April 11, has not been rescheduled. — AFP