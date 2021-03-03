Virus-delayed Juventus-Napoli match set for March 17

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola go for a header during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Spezia March 2, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. — AFP pic

ROME, March 3 — A Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli abandoned in October following an outbreak of coronavirus has been rescheduled for March 17, the Italian football league announced today.

Napoli failed to turn up to the October 4 fixture after being ordered not to travel by local health authorities following two cases of Covid-19 in their team.

The club was handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction, but in December won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the highest level of sporting justice in Italy. — AFP