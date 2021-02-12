Hamidin returns unopposed as FAM president

FAM internal sources confirmed the matter as it received no nomination to contest against Hamidin when the nomination period ended at 5.30pm yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is reported to have returned unopposed as the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, thus remaining at the helm of the country’s football governing body for the second term.

FAM internal sources confirmed the matter as it received no nomination to contest against Hamidin when the nomination period ended at 5.30pm yesterday.

“Datuk (Hamidin) is confirmed to have won the president post unchallenged,” she told Bernama today.

Hamidin, who also won the FAM's number one post unchallenged in 2018, has previously expressed his intention to defend the post at the 57th FAM Congress, scheduled to be held on March 13, as he still has unfinished missions.

Among his contribution as the seventh FAM president is to introduce the F:30 Road Map which contained strategic plans for the entire national team including the Harimau Malaya squad which is aimed to be among world’s top 100 teams in 2026 and world’s top 70 teams in 2030.

Under Hamidin’s leadership, FAM has also introduced the naturalised player's policy as a short-term plan to improve the quality of the national squad to compete at the international level.

Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that the national squad manager Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi has also returned unopposed as FAM’s deputy president for the 2021-2025 term. ― Bernama