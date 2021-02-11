Reports: Bayern’s Mueller tests positive for Covid-19

According to Sky Sports Germany and Bild newspaper, World Cup winner Thomas Mueller tested positive after Bayern’s training session yesterday. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 11 — Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller is set to miss out on today’s Club World Cup final in Doha after testing positive for the coronavirus yesterday, according to German media reports.

A positive test would rule the veteran striker out of today’s clash with Mexican Concacaf champions Tigres in the Qatari capital, in which European champions Bayern are aiming for a historic sixth title in 12 months.

Neither Bayern nor tournament organisers Fifa have yet confirmed the positive test.

Mueller would be the third Bayern player to contract the coronavirus in recent weeks, after positive tests for Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka meant they were unable to travel with the rest of the squad to Qatar.

His absence would be the latest blow to Bayern’s Club World Cup campaign, after Jerome Boateng returned home to Germany yesterday for personal reasons amid reports that his former girlfriend had died. — AFP