World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifiers: AFC gives Feb 15 deadline on remaining Group G matches

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has given until February 15 for all teams in Group G to finalise their stand regarding their remaining matches in the second round of the World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifiers.

The same dateline has also been fixed by AFC for all 40 teams competing in the qualifiers, involving eight groups, in determining whether to continue playing in Fifa's calendar for March or postpone the matches to June.

AFC secretary-general Datuk Windsor Paul John said the time frame is being given in view of the decision making process in each country being different and influenced by various factors.

“Only after they have made their decisions by February 15 will we (AFC) intervene, before that we are giving them an opportunity and the deadline so that they can hold internal discussions through certain processes.

“June is the deadline given by Fifa to complete round two while September is for round three. We have to complete the qualifiers by April 2022,” he told Bernama today.

Windsor said that so far there has been no decision on the venue if the competition is moved to June, but AFC will to assist the teams to choose a country to be host as it has been suggested that it be held in carnival form (i.e. in one location instead of the home and away format).

“But this is not the time to pick a venue for centralised matches, for now it is to decide whether can play or not. If each of us focus on becoming host, the first step will be difficult achieve,” he explained.

Bernama prior to this had reported that Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia had stated their agreement that the remaining matches be held in carnival form in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to FA of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, Vietnam who are the leaders of Group G are the only team left to state their stand on the matter.

“After February 15, we (AFC) we will ask the teams that have not given a decision whether they still wish to play as scheduled. If yes, we will ask for information relating to the location of matches and the like.

“And we will also contact the opposing team whether they can play or not,” said Windsor.

According to the original schedule, Malaysia will face UAE in Dubai on March 25 before hosting Vietnam on March 30, but a proposal cropped up to change it with several teams agreeing to have it in carnival form in June. — Bernama