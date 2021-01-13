JDT to sign Argentine striker Jonathan Herrera

JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 ― Reigning Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continue to beef up their squad for the 2021 Malaysian League (M-League) as the club, reportedly will sign Argentinian striker, Jonathan Herrera from Primera B Nacional side, Deportivo Riestra.

Primera B Nacional is the second division of the Argentine football league.

According to a news report from Argentina (TYC sports reporter César Luis Merlo instagram page), Herrera’s agent had reached a verbal agreement with the Southern Tigers squad on the matter.

The news report also claimed that the 29-year-old Argentine striker would fly to Malaysia on Saturday to undergo a medical examination before signing a three-year contract with JDT.

Previously, JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim revealed that the club had signed Brazilian striker, Camilo Da Silva Sanvezzo from Mexican League club, Tijuana and also national midfielder, Muhammad Daniel Amier Norhisham from Felda United this season.

Meanwhile, several news reports in Australia claimed that JDT has agreed to loan out two of their players ― Malaysian naturalised player, Liridon Krasniqi and Indonesian youngster, Syahrian Abimanyu to the Australian League side, Newcastle Jets.

JDT representative when contacted by Bernama today, however, declined to comment on both news reports but revealed that the club would make an announcement in due course in their official Facebook page, Johor Southern Tigers. ― Bernama