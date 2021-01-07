Five National Sports Council officials test positive for Covid-19, says D-G

Its director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said that they were among 75 officials and personnel who underwent screening tests on Tuesday, after seven athletes and an official tested positive during the recent re-registration process for athletes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Five National Sports Council (MSN) officials tested positive for Covid-19 through screening test results obtained today.

Its director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said that they were among 75 officials and personnel who underwent screening tests on Tuesday, after seven athletes and an official tested positive during the recent re-registration process for athletes.

“Three of them were involved during the process of handling the athletes’ registration and two more are likely to have got infected from outside,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shapawi said that all those who tested positive are now undergoing quarantine at their respective homes and are waiting for further instruction from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The MSN has also instructed officials who are likely to have had close contact with those who have tested positive to undergo quarantine at their respective homes for 10 days, and will undergo screening tests on the ninth day for confirmation of infection.

“After discussing and getting advice from the MOH, the workplaces of officials who tested positive will be closed for the sanitation process. This matter will be implemented immediately,” said Ahmad Shapawi.

Ahmad Shapawi assured that all MSN officials and personnel are often reminded to comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and instructions issued by the MOH.

He said that MSN always gives full commitment to compliance with all SOPs set so that there are no other infections among its officials and personnel, including national athletes. — Bernama