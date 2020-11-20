UiTM FC extends coach Bernhardt’s contract for another season

UiTM FC edged out two-time champions Kelantan in a 3-2 victory at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals November 8, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — UiTM FC has extended the services of head coach Frank Bernhardt for another season after the squad’s excellent performance in its first season in the Super League this year.

UiTM FC president Prof Azizan Abdullah said the ‘The Lion Troops’ had also extended the contracts of nine local players in the team for the upcoming Malaysia League campaign.

“We chose to continue with Bernhardt as he has successfully put UiTM FC on par with other experienced teams in the Super League.

“With finishing sixth in the Super League and qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup, the management of UiTM FC is confident with his ability to lead this team for the second season to achieve more glory. For next season, we aim to remain competitive in the Super League, and qualify for the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) competition,” he said during the press conference of the contract signing ceremony between the club and the personnel involved.

Also present were the nine local players whose contracts were extended for next season, including Azfar Arif, Azam Jais, Muhamad Afif Asyraf, Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee, Muhamad Nazshran Elias, Mohd Shafiq Alhafiz, Muhamad Nazirul Hasfh.

Azizan said the club would hold a public selection session for local players next month and invite players from public and private universities to complete the squad.

“We also invite the players who were not listed today to join the selection session on a date which will be announced soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bernhardt said his decision to stay with UiTM FC was to prove that his team’s achievement was not merely a fluke, but because of the philosophy of the team, with higher targets placed for next season.

“Many of our players left because they received a very good offer from another team. But the work must start right now. We are confident that the team can achieve all of our targets in the next season, “he said.

On the departure of most of UiTM FC’s import players, Bernhardt said he will make use of the club’s limited budget to find players of similar or better quality. — Bernama