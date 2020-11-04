Zidane confident Ramos will extend Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal against Getafe at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid July 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 4 — Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no doubt captain Sergio Ramos will extend his stay with the La Liga champions after the defender netted a milestone 100th goal for the club in Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old Spaniard scored a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put Real 2-0 up at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Ramos, who joined from Sevilla in 2005, has won 22 trophies with the club, including four Champions League crowns and five league titles. His contract expires at the end of the season.

“We know what a great player he is ... He’s our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever,” Zidane said.

“That’s what he’s doing, showing that he’s always got that desire and I’m in no doubt that he’s going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books.”

Real face Valenia in the league on Sunday. — Reuters