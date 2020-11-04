Ali Farag outguns Eain Yow at Qatar Classic

Ng put up a brave fight against world number one Ali Farag of Egypt before losing 5-11, 7-11 and 7-11. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — National number one men’s squash player Ng Eain Yow’s gallant run in the Qatar Classic Squash Championship came to an end after he lost in the third round of the tournament in Doha, Qatar today.

The world number 31, however, put up a brave fight against world number one Ali Farag of Egypt before losing 5-11, 7-11 and 7-11 in the match which lasted about 35 minutes.

Eain Yow, who is based in Bristol, England, had edged another Egyptian Karim El Hammamy 8-11, 11-2, 11-6 and 11-5 in the first round before stunning world number 24 Declan James of England 13-11, 11-7 and 11-8 in the second round.

Farag will meet either fifth seed Diego Elias of Peru or Colombian Miguel Rodriguez in the quarter-finals tomorrow. — Bernama