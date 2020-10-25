Zverev brushes off hip pain to reach Cologne final again

Zverev avenged his defeat earlier this month in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner by claiming a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry in Cologne. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Oct 25 — Alexander Zverev remains on course to win his second ATP title in Cologne within a week after sealing a straight sets win over Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in Saturday’s semi-final.

Zverev, 23, avenged his defeat earlier this month in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner by claiming a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry in Cologne.

The hip injury which hampered Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, against France’s Adrian Mannarino in Friday’s quarter-final victory was not an issue as the German saw off Sinner in just one hour and 48 minutes.

“I had a scan this morning,” revealed Zverev, who was determined to face Sinner to make amends for his defeat in Paris.

“I was playing a player I just lost to at Roland Garros. That was still in the back of my head. I was not going to lose today.”

Zverev proved his fitness by converting his first match point with a blistering serve.

However, he was full of praise for Sinner, who he predicts will soon build on his ranking of 46th.

“He is an up-and-coming superstar. I think he is going to be Top 10 very shortly. I think he is going to be competing for the biggest tournaments in the world,” Zverev added.

In Sunday’s final, Zverev will face either Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman or Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who the German beat in last Sunday’s final.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime suffered his sixth straight defeat in an ATP final in Cologne last Sunday. — AFP